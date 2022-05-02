ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Granholm at MSU for FRIB opening

By Randy Stine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, MI — Energy Secretary and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm will be in East Lansing and...

Comments / 1

Slate

The Michigan Democrat Who Has Had It

There’s a fierce battle going for political control of Michigan right now. Republicans have run the Legislature for decades—but this year, Democrats actually have a chance to change that. Emotions are running hot, and the state is seen as important ground for the talking points of both parties. Case in point: Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who represents Royal Oak and the suburbs north of Detroit, has been doing interviews nonstop since April 19, the day she tweeted out a video of herself that went viral. In it, she’s standing on the floor of the Michigan Senate, delivering a speech calling out a Republican colleague who accused her of being a “groomer”—part of the increasingly alarmist language of the modern conservative movement to smear LGBTQ Americans and their supporters. The video has garnered millions of views, and the Republican state senator who accused McMorrow has kept pretty quiet ever since. President Joe Biden later called McMorrow, because this speech tapped into something for a lot of people: a brewing anger at conservative smear campaigns, and a sense that McMorrow’s words give Democrats a template for calling those smears out. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McMorrow about whether a war of words can help Democrats win more elections in the midterms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MICHIGAN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
East Lansing, MI
Government
City
East Lansing, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Republicans punish Trump loyalist, Democrats challenge gubernatorial petitions: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Republican Party took center stage this week following a chaotic endorsement convention which marked big wins for Trump-backed candidates. State Rep. Matt Maddock, a loyalist to former president Donald Trump and husband of Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, was removed from the House GOP caucus on Tuesday after supporting Trump-backed candidates challenging Republican incumbents in the upcoming primary election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Granholm
MLive.com

Why did Frankie Collins transfer from Michigan?

Frankie Collins’ transfer out of Michigan felt different than the others. Michigan, like every program, and Juwan Howard, like every coach, has had players leave. But Collins was just a freshman. He’d been in the rotation all season, and played major minutes -- and played well -- in the NCAA Tournament. The point guard was poised to assume an even bigger role next season.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKYC

Undocumented immigrant rally closes part of Michigan Highway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of US-131 was closed Sunday due to a march demanding access to driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants. While the march was scheduled to be held at the intersection of 28th Street and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids, marchers moved into the northbound lanes of US-131. The Michigan State Police was called in to clear the roadway and one person was ticketed for a pedestrian being on the highway.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3 election decided a number of issues for Mid-Michigan residents, including whether Mid-Michigan schools, roads and emergency responders will have their funding renewed. Results for the May 3 election are located below. Clinton. LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS -- PASSED. Funding - Schools - Buildings, equipment,...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Seizes Voting Machine, Expands Investigation Into Potential Breaches Tied To 2020 Election

(CNN) — The Michigan State Police has expanded its investigation into whether third parties gained unauthorized access to voting machine data after the 2020 election, and is now examining potential breaches in at least one new county, CNN has learned. In a raid last Friday, state police seized one voting machine tabulator in Irving Township, Barry County Clerk Pamela Palmer told CNN on Thursday. Palmer told CNN that she was not aware of any issues until police notified her of the voting machine seizure. Michigan State Police first opened its investigation into potential voting machine breaches in February after the Secretary of State’s...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

