Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity index rises 0.34% in February

 3 days ago

BRASILIA, May 2 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose a seasonally adjusted 0.34% in February from January, a central bank index showed on Monday, lower than the 0.5% growth expected by economists, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Mark Potter)

