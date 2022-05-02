ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Inside Dan Aykroyd's Unexpected Split From His Wife Of Nearly 40 Years

By Nicole Cord-Cruz
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After nearly four decades of marriage, Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon have decided to go their separate ways. But, unlike other Hollywood couples whose relationships ended with animosity, Aykroyd and Dixon made sure to let everyone know that they will remain good friends and colleagues. On April 29, the...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Donna Dixon
The Independent

Michelle Pfeiffer says she’d ‘never want to risk’ damaging her marriage by starring in David E Kelly’s shows

Michelle Pfeiffer has opened up about her married life with TV writer David E Kelly and how she keeps their relationship “sacred”.The actor has been married to the Big Little Lies writer since 1993 and the couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next year. While promoting her new series The First Lady – a retelling of American leadership through the lens of the women of the White House – Pfeiffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about whether or not she’d consider starring in one of his shows. “I would,” she started, before backtracking. “But I never want to...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands in London

It’s all romance, across the pond, for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz! The pair was spotted spending some quality time together in London, where they showed off their casual style while strolling hand in hand on Easter Sunday. Tatum, 41, wore a jacket along with pair of beige...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Naomi Judd’s Sudden Death Was by Suicide (Report)

Over the weekend, news broke about country singer Naomi Judd’s shocking death at 76. Now, sources are telling People magazine that she died by suicide. According to multiple sources, Judd took her life after a long battle with mental health. On Saturday, in a statement on social media, her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#The Tampa Bay Times
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Husbands: Everything To Know About Her 2 Previous Marriages

Jennifer Garner is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actress first made a splash in television on Alias, before she transitioned her career to the big screen. Jennifer’s most notable film roles include 13 Going on 30, Daredevil, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, Yes Day, and more. As a mom of three kids, Jennifer is also an activist for childhood education and has been involved in anti-paparazzi campaigns for children of celebrities.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reportedly Convinced Angelina Jolie Is Angling For Their Kids To Have ‘Nothing to Do With Him’

Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly concerned that his custody battle will never be finalized due to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 46. A source told US Weekly that the Fight Club actor — who shares six children with Angelina — thinks his former spouse “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.” Of Brad and Angelina’s six kids, four are still minors: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
Syracuse.com

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song; more: Buzz

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song. Take his breath away: Lady Gaga gave Syracuse-born actor Tom Cruise a kiss on the cheek when he visited her at her Las Vegas residency, and he returned the gesture. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise,” she wrote Monday, along with photos of the friendly smooch. On Tuesday morning, Mother Monster debuted her new song for the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack: “Hold My Hand,” an uplifting anthem which she calls “a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time.” The track will appear in the new “Top Gun” sequel, premiering May 27 in theaters, featuring Cruise as Maverick opposite Miles Teller (as Goose’s son), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The original 1986 film featured some unforgettable music, including Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” “Playing with the Boys” and Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy