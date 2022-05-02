ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Cinergy to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with giveaway

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yW4iZ_0fQMPYbz00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cinergy announced that they were looking for a “superhero” teacher to receive a full year of free movies in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2 to May 6.

Cinergy asked parents, students, and staff to nominate a teacher who is “a hero in their life,” according to a news release from Cinergy.

The winner, Cinergy said will be announced on May 6 as the new superhero movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, arrives in cinemas.

Comments / 0

