Rapid City police: Altercation over debt turns deadly
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say an altercation over a debt turned deadly in Rapid City. Officers responded to an alley about 8:30 p.m. Friday...drgnews.com
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say an altercation over a debt turned deadly in Rapid City. Officers responded to an alley about 8:30 p.m. Friday...drgnews.com
regardless of owing a debt, a person has the right to self defense. being beaten with a blunt instrument can cause death.
Comments / 4