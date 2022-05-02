ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples man dies in crash on Golden Gate Boulevard

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252dx7_0fQMOfNT00

A Naples man is dead after a crash on Golden Gate Boulevard on Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 33-year-old man was traveling east in a sports utility vehicle around 7:30 p.m. near Everglades Boulevard.

Investigators say another SUV driven by a 31-year-old woman with a child as her passenger was driving in front of the man. They say he rear-ended her and traveled off the roadway and overturned.

He was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

FHP is investigating the crash.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Golden Gate, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Golden Gate, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Driver Dead After Jeep Hit By Brightline Train In Hollywood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver who was hospitalized Tuesday after his Jeep was struck by a Brightline train in Hollywood has died. It happened near North Dixie Highway and Garfield Street. Brightline said at the time of the crash, the gates were down but the individual drove around them. On Monday, 27-year-old Jacob Bresnahan was killed after his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach. Brightline said the gates were down signaling an oncoming train and Breshnahan drove around them. The higher speed rail carrier said it’s important for drivers to remember not to drive around gates in the down position, never...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Fhp
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
People

Fla. Teen Dies After Truck Pulls His Raft from Pond to Parking Lot: 'He Was the Best Brother Ever,' Says Mom

A Florida family is grieving the loss of 18-year-old Christian Garner, who died in a rafting accident in Pensacola on Saturday, ABC station WEAR-TV reported. "Christian was my baby boy," his mother, who hasn't been identified and wasn't ready to speak on camera, told WEAR-TV. "He was such a mama's boy growing up. He loved working on cars, and he just started a new four-wheeler project. He loved to fish. He really loved his family, and we all love him so much. He was the best brother ever. My other two kids just lost their best friend."
Action News Jax

Child survives shark bite at south Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A child, described as an adolescent by emergency responders, is expected to be fine after a shark bit him in the ocean. In a post on Twitter, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said they responded after a child was bitten by a shark. The adolescent told rescuers he “saw a small shark dart towards him as he stood in shallow water.” The shark bit his right foot near his big toe before swimming away.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Toby Hazlewood

Alligator Disturbs South Florida Couple After Entering Their Garage and Chugging a Case of Soda

Alligator muralPhoto by Eric Christian King on Unsplash. A couple from South Florida were forced to call for help recently, after hearing disturbance in their garage, it was reported on April 29. Fearing an intruder, the couple peeked through a crack in the door from their home into the garage of their Collier County home, to be greeted with the sight of an 8-foot alligator.
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in fiery crash with box truck on SR-31 in Charlotte County

A man was killed in a fiery crash with a box truck on SR-31 in Charlotte County early Wednesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man from Fort Myers was driving a sedan south on SR-31, north of Neal Road, around 4:45 a.m. A box truck driven by a 29-year-old man from Tampa was traveling north on SR-31, north of Neal Road. The car veered onto the northbound travel lane and its front left collided with the front left of the truck, which then collided with a guardrail on the northbound shoulder, caught on.
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy