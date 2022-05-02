Naples man dies in crash on Golden Gate Boulevard
A Naples man is dead after a crash on Golden Gate Boulevard on Sunday.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 33-year-old man was traveling east in a sports utility vehicle around 7:30 p.m. near Everglades Boulevard.
Investigators say another SUV driven by a 31-year-old woman with a child as her passenger was driving in front of the man. They say he rear-ended her and traveled off the roadway and overturned.
He was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
FHP is investigating the crash.
