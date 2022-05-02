Lanes reopen on I-20 eastbound at state line following accident

UPDATE 7:26 P.M. – The accident that caused the intersection of SC-19 to close down has been reported a fatal one. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Joe Hovis, Earl Ghant, 75, of Saluda, SC, was driving a 2014 Mac Dump Truck, and the driver of the second vehicle was driving a 1999 Toyota Sadan. According […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Murphy Road is shut down after an accident knocked down power lines. On Thursday at 4 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office learned that the driver of an 18-wheeler was making a turn onto private property, and struck some electrical wires which pulled down four large power poles.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has released memorial arrangements for Stephen L. Jennings, the music teacher who was killed in a Union County, South Carolina crash Friday morning. The funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 502 S. Daniel...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers killed in a shooting on Sunday at a North Charleston home are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the names of Kay’sean Jones, 16, and Elijah Jefferson, 19, who were the two teens fatally shot at a home on Bailey Drive Sunday. Jones was […]
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people were charged for illegally killing an alligator near the entrance of Lock and Dam Park in Augusta. Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say this nearly 11 foot gator was killed close to the entrance of Lock and Dam Park April 30th. That’s off Doug Barnward Parkway near […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda […]
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A pilot was injured Monday night in a plane crash in Oconee County, South Carolina, according to Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The single-engine plane crashed in an area of Planters Drive off Wells Highway just before 7 p.m., officials said. According to officials, the pilot...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a residence on Houston Street on April 14th in reference to a possible shooting. A female victim was found inside the residence and taken to a local hospital where she […]
UPDATE: The road has reopened as of 12:00 p.m. —– CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to clear a collision on Highway 17 near Colleton County. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, all lanes were closed. CCSO said that a crash occurred before 10 a.m. involving a tractor tailor and an ambulance transporting […]
Comments / 0