ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lanes reopen on I-20 eastbound at state line following accident

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident caused traffic delays on the eastbound...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Intersection closed on Deans Bridge Road after accident knocks down power lines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Murphy Road is shut down after an accident knocked down power lines. On Thursday at 4 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office learned that the driver of an 18-wheeler was making a turn onto private property, and struck some electrical wires which pulled down four large power poles.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Traffic
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Line#Lanes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

Massive gator shot dead near Lock and Dam park; two men cited

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people were charged for illegally killing an alligator near the entrance of Lock and Dam Park in Augusta. Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say this nearly 11 foot gator was killed close to the entrance of Lock and Dam Park April 30th. That’s off Doug Barnward Parkway near […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WYFF4.com

Plane crash in South Carolina neighborhood injures pilot

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A pilot was injured Monday night in a plane crash in Oconee County, South Carolina, according to Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The single-engine plane crashed in an area of Planters Drive off Wells Highway just before 7 p.m., officials said. According to officials, the pilot...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ambulance collision impacting traffic on HWY 17

UPDATE: The road has reopened as of 12:00 p.m. —– CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to clear a collision on Highway 17 near Colleton County. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, all lanes were closed. CCSO said that a crash occurred before 10 a.m. involving a tractor tailor and an ambulance transporting […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy