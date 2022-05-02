I-4 eastbound lane shut down while crews clean up spilt bricks on roadway

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 4 is moving slowly Monday morning as crews clean up a pile of bricks spilled over onto the roadway.

The roadway is still blocked, according to the Florida Department of Transportation’s 11 a.m. update.

At around 7 a.m. Orlando Police tweeted an image of bricks blocking two eastbound lanes on I-4, just after the Turnpike entrance.

“Due to the number of pavers spread throughout the roadway two lanes of Interstate 4 east bound will be closed just east of the Turnpike until DOT can get the proper equipment on scene to remove all the pavers,” OPD said.

No injuries were reported. OPD did not detail how the spill occurred.

FDOT listed the incident as a minor delay with the left lanes closed, and traffic continuing to move slowly in the right lane. Traffic is congested and backed up to 3 miles to mile marker 74A, the Sand Lake Road exit, FDOT said.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.