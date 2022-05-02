Driver dies as truck collides with Brightline train in South Florida

A driver was seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a Brightline train at North Dixie Highway and NW 6th Street in Pompano Beach Monday, May 2, 2022. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A driver was killed early Monday morning in Pompano Beach after it is believed he tried to beat aBrightline train by driving around railroad crossing arms.

The impact with the fast-moving train left what appeared to be a silver pickup in heaps of mangled metal along the track.

The driver, an adult male, was raced to the hospital and pronounced dead, said Brightline’s vice president of corporate affairs Ben Porritt.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The crash happened at North Dixie Highway and NW 6th Street at about 5:39 a.m.

The impact also also caused what appeared to be significant damage to the front of the Brightline train.

“I was in the apartment when I heard a big boom,” Lorraine Williams told WPLG- Ch. 10.

A freight train was stopped on the tracks near the wreckage shortly after the crash. The conductor told the TV station that he believes the driver was trying to out-run his slower moving train but was struck by the faster-moving Brightline train that was heading in the opposite direction.

Brightline has been plagued with fatalities since the higher-speed rail line began doing test runs in 2017. Monday’s fatality is at least the 58th. The train currently has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. It is in the process of expanding north. When that phase is completed, it anticipates going from Miami to the Orlando airport in 3 hours.

Monday’s crash was eerily similar to a Feb, 16 crash in Lake Worth when a motorist believed he was in the clear of a freight train and also drove around closed gates directly into the path of a Brightline train.

Eileen Kelley can be reached at 772-925-9193 or ekelley@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @reporterkell.