Like the look of SteamOS 3 but don’t want to go to the expense of getting a Steam Deck just to use it? HoloISO has a solution, as reported by Gaming on Linux. Valve’s failure to release a version of SteamOS 3 to the general public looks like a major oversight, especially as an earlier version - based on Debian 8, aka Jessie - is still hanging around with a warning it’s not compatible with Steam Deck. The available version is a hangover from Valve’s earlier flirtation with hardware, the Steam Machine, and even comes with instructions on how to build a DIY machine. Otherwise, all that’s available from Valve is a Steam Deck recovery image.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO