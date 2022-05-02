ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Elephant in the room”: Clean energy’s need for unsustainable minerals

By Shel Evergreen
Ars Technica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth Day was April 22, and its usual message—take care of our planet—has been given added urgency by the challenges highlighted in the latest IPCC report. This year, Ars is taking a look at the technologies we normally cover, from cars to chipmaking, and finding out how we can boost their...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 33

Lary Folmar
3d ago

There is ABSOLUTELY NOTHING Clean About Solar or Windpower Turbines !!

Reply(3)
29
ted
3d ago

Just a little “something” the lefties forgot to look into.🙄

Reply(2)
24
kevin hinson
2d ago

So you’re saying clean energy is not so clean? I would have never guessed 🙄

Reply
10
