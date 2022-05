A man in the US appears to have died of botulism after eating some home-canned food that hadn’t been prepared properly. Grays Harbor County Public Health announced that a man in Washington state aged between 55 and 65 passed away from a probable cause of botulism in late April 2022. Officials are still waiting for test results to come back before they can confirm the death was caused by botulism, but they suspect it’s likely to be the culprit after discovering 170 pint-sized jars of home-canned food and canning jars in his home.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO