Laredo, TX

Uber-like lawn mowing app just launched in Laredo

By Jorge A. Vela
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
Caballero

With the push of a few buttons on one’s smartphone, people can get a driver to pick them up, reserve a hotel or have food delivered to them. And now, a local service will now provide lawn care maintenance in the same fashion.

GreenPal is a company that has been in existence since 2012, but it recently launched operations to the Laredo area. The Gateway City was one of the first markets in which the company launched its service this spring, and one of the co-founders of the organization reports success in the area.

“GreenPal has been described as Uber for lawn care, as it is the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule and pay their lawn care,” GreenPal Co-Founder Gene Caballero said. “I have been in landscaping my own entire life — as I did it in high school, college, post-college — and knew that there had to be a better way for homeowners to connect with landscaping professionals.”

Caballero states that his first job was in sales, and he learned as he used Uber services and Airbnb services that one day somebody had to develop a company that would use a similar tactic of getting people to find somebody to do their yard work, just like people trust a stranger based on reviews and ratings to drive them via Uber and other similar apps. Knowing that this idea was soon going to be developed, he began working the mechanics to make this a reality in 2012. Now 10 years later, he brought his company to the Laredo area.

Caballero states that choosing the Laredo market for their business was a no-brainer considering the potential that such a service could have in and around the community.

“The Laredo market is so unique because it is almost all year round, as there are some states where there are only about three months of mowing. I say that there is probably a good 12 months, or at least 10 months of the lawn mowing season, in Laredo,” Caballero said. “I think that both the homeowners’ and vendors’ sides are going to benefit from using an app like this.”

Although the company just launched in the Laredo area last week, Caballero states that there are already trends showing that the market is responding very positively to the service’s arrival.

“How we know that a market is going to be successful is when we have homeowners signing up organically and if vendors are signing up organically,” Caballero said. “We launched in a few other markets in Texas, and so what typically happens is a little bit of word of mouth starts going around, and when we kind of see homeowners sign up and vendors signing up then we know that it is something we need to launch as soon as possible.”

For users interested in using the services, all they have to do is go to the GreenPal website or download the free apps associated with the service and fill in the address of the home or property they want the service and the date they want the work done. Once this is done, the vendors in the area will be alerted, and they will bid based on the details offered and pictures of the property as to how much they will charge for the service.

Once several bids have been made, these will go to the homeowner, and then the homeowner can pick on who they want to work based on the prices of the bids and ratings and reviews of the vendors offering their services.

Although anyone in and around the city can be a vendor through the app and offer lawn services, Caballero states that there are some guidelines that the vendors must follow. To be a vendor, they must be at least 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and social security number, have a valid bank account, submit pictures of professional lawn care equipment and photos of previous work.

“We want to make sure that the vendors who are joining the GreenPal platform are professional and know what they are doing, and they are who they say they are,” Caballero said.

As for payment, customers enter credit card information once they are presented with a quote and choose one. However, their money is safeguarded by GreenPal until the job is done by the lawnmower professional and the homeowner approves of the work after seeing it firsthand.

GreenPal takes 5% of the transaction but that is charged from the bid and no extra payment has to be done by the homeowner. There are also no fees for homeowners, and vendors to sign up to offer their services via the app.

Just like with any relatively new company opening to new markets, Caballero states that the company has received complaints from customers, but says they have tried to stay on top of them and fix them.

“There are always complaints, even though we wish that they weren’t,” Caballero said. “What typically happens is that let’s say a vendor comes out and forgets to mow the backyard, the homeowner then has 24 hours to file a dispute. When that dispute is filed, the vendor is notified that there is an issue with this lawn, and that he needs to go back and fix it, the vendor has 25 hours to fix it. Once he fixes it, he uploads another picture and goes to the homeowner for approval, and once the homeowner approves it, then the money is released.”

In the case that if a vendor does not report back to fix the lawn or for whatever reason the vendor never answers back to the dispute, then the homeowner does not pay anything.

Even though the company is still relatively new, Caballero states that they are progressing well with their efforts to perform on-demand lawn mowing.

The co-founder of the company states that during the height of the pandemic, their services were of great convenience as the property owners did not need direct contact with those servicing them.

