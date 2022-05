General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented earlier in the 2021-22 season that the Philadelphia Flyers will undergo an aggressive retool and not a rebuild to remain in the mix for a playoff spot next year. There is doubt the organization has the talent to be in the Eastern Conference playoffs even if they do not struggle with injuries, as they did this season. It is unknown which players will be a target during the offseason for GM Fletcher to provide a spark to a struggling franchise.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO