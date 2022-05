A new film highlighting South Dakota's Lakota culture is in the final stages of production. National Anthem is described by Deadline as a crime drama revolving around 'a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalized be ignored — all must learn to survive or else'.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO