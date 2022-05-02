ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis woman dead after international plastic surgery

cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

A woman is dead after going to the Dominican Republic for body sculpting surgeries. Indianapolis woman dead after international plastic …. Thieves steal...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Beech Grove, IN
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Plastic Surgery#Box Truck#Violent Crime#Indy Ems#Hoosiers#Earlham College
SCDNReports

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden Drugs

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden DrugsIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police Trooper Gerald Stump was patrolling in the area of South 8th Street and Putnam Avenue when he stopped a passenger vehicle for expired plates. The driver was identified as Jennifer L. Hinote, age 40, of Terre Haute, Indiana. During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Stump observed criminal indicators and requested a canine.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

5 suspects in custody in recent Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
FOX59

2 dead after weekend tragedies related to family violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old is facing a murder charge, accused of killing his older brother at a Kokomo apartment complex. Kokomo police said they’re still conducting interviews into the incident that happened Saturday. However, officials said 17-year-old Jaylen Reed was able to tell officers he was shot by his younger brother before he died at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot following funeral services on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a funeral home following the conclusion of services. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home parking lot located on E. 38th Street near Emerson Avenue. Police said officers were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Family members, neighbors react to homicide-suicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Kayla Morgan was very emotional after hearing the news that her brother, 20-year-old Keshaun Hunter, was one of the two people found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning off Cheviot Drive. “I just don’t really understand why, really I don’t,” Morgan said. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Hunter’s death a suicide […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being Tased

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being TasedSCDN Photo Archive. An Indiana man died while in police custody after being tasered twice by police officers. Herman Whitfield III was arrested by officers after reportedly having a psychotic episode in his parent’s home in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy