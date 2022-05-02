ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Car of the Week: This 1-of-10 1953 Ferrari 340 MM Is More Important Than Your Supercar, and It’s Heading to Auction

By Robert Ross
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nk1qO_0fQMMTo300

Click here to read the full article.

There are Ferraris, and then there are Ferraris . I’d light any flavor-of-the-month supercar, hypercar, megacar or whatever-you-want-to-call-it-car on fire to preserve an icon like the Ferrari 340 MM. It’s an automobile far more significant than today’s seven-figure, limited-edition baubles—trotted out predictably as clockwork—made to fatten OEM bottom lines. On the other hand, the Ferrari 340 MM is a model that actually achieved something in an age long before social media buzz was the measure of a car’s accomplishment. It won races and set the stage for an unrepeatable decade in motorsport, one where the Prancing Horse played a major role in shaping history, on and off the track.

The last of ten 340 MMs, built in the same year that Ferrari won the 1953 World Sportscar Championship, will be offered by RM Sotheby’s at its upcoming auction in Monaco on May 14. One of only four surviving 340 MM Spiders bodied by Vignale, it’s rare, beautiful and remarkably original. Chassis No. 0350 AM bears an even—as opposed to odd—number, identifying it as a purpose-built competition Ferrari. A nearly identical sister car to the 1953 Mille Miglia–winning example, No. 0350 AM was sold new by Luigi Chinetti to the American sportsman and sports car–builder Sterling Edwards, who raced it between 1953 and 1955, finishing first overall at both the Pebble Beach and Palm Springs Road Races in 1954.

The first Ferrari, the 125 S, was built in 1947, with two examples made. That racer’s tiny 1.5-liter V-12 engine was designed by Gioacchino Colombo, Maranello’s chief engineer who would soon become a household name in the history of great Ferrari engines. As the 1949 Grand Prix season got underway, Colombo urged that supercharging his small-displacement mill would keep Ferrari competitive. But the fragility and highly strung nature of a blown engine was worrisome to Enzo Ferrari. Colombo’s junior engineer, Aurelio Lampredi, opined that a large-displacement, naturally aspirated engine would serve Ferrari better. The result was a long, tall 3.3-liter block that used single-port intakes and twin ignition. The power plant is capable of developing 300 hp, impressive output for the era, which was just what it took to go head-to-head with the Mercedes 300 SLR. The engine’s success in Formula 1 racing hastened Colombo joining Alfa Romeo, and 30-year-old Lampredi’s promotion as Ferrari’s chief engineer.

Initially, Lampredi’s 3.3-liter engine powered two cars entered in the 1950 Mille Miglia. While transmission failures resulted in DNFs, the engine showed great potential. In late 1950, Ferrari introduced a 4.1-liter version of the V-12 in a model called the 340 America. That car won the 1951 Mille Miglia, also proving popular and competitive in SCCA races stateside. By early 1953, Maranello had launched the 340 MM, a car that soon dominated the racing season. Of ten examples built, seven were campaigned by Scuderia Ferrari for the FIA’s new Sports Car Manufacturers’ Championship, chalking up wins at the Mille Miglia, the 24 Hours of Spa, the Nürburgring 1,000 KM and the Giro di Sicilia. Those, along with smaller wins, earned Ferrari the 1953 World Sportscar Championship. Larger 4.5- and 4.9-liter V-12s followed, the latter powering Ferrari to victory at Le Mans in 1954.

The Vignale bodywork of this 340 MM features three oval ports in each front fender, a characteristic signature of Giovanni Michelotti, whose designs are typically more traditional and understated than the often flamboyant and eccentric designs from coachbuilders of the era like Zagato and Touring. This 340 MM was finished in a two-tone combination of dark blue and white, reportedly in honor of the buyer’s US nationality. With trophies under his belt, Edwards sold the car in 1955, after which it quickly passed through the hands of a number of local racers and then to collector Sherman Wolf for nearly 30 years. By 2012, it was in possession of the consignor, who showed it at the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance where it garnered the Phil Hill Cup.

Old race cars rarely remain intact with the passage of time, and so it’s notable that this Ferrari retains its matching-numbers engine, gearbox and rear axle. It’s currently fitted with what is believed to be the original engine block from chassis No. 0032 MT, a very important 1950 Scuderia Ferrari Works sports racer, with the original engine carefully preserved for display. As this vehicle is eligible for concours and events like the Mille Miglia , Monaco Historics and Le Mans Classic, the biggest problem for the next owner will be deciding what to do first.

Augustin Sabatié-Garat, RM Sotheby’s head of sales for Europe, puts this car in perspective, saying: “This is truly one of the most important and rarest of all 1950s Ferraris. The Vignale 340 MMs are beautiful and historically significant cars, and are so rarely available to the market that chassis 0350 AM represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for any serious collector of important sports racing cars.” The example is expected to fetch anywhere from about $6.3 million to $8.5 million.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

This Rare McLaren Speedtail, With Just 275 Miles, Could Fetch up to $3 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. One of the best aspects of the car auction scene is that it gives serious collectors another shot at their dream vehicles. Take, for example, the ultra-rare 2020 McLaren Speedtail. The hybrid hypercar was next to impossible to snag after it was announced, but now, thanks to Mecum Auctions, you’ll get a chance to add to your garage an example that’s barely been driven. Introduced in the fall of 2018, the Speedtail is just the fourth member of McLaren’s Ultimate Series, following in the footsteps of the now-legendary F1, P1 and Senna (and pre-dating the...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Purists, Rejoice! The 2023 Toyota Supra Will Be Available as a Stick Shift

Click here to read the full article. Toyota just gave enthusiasts another reason to love the Supra. The Japanese auto giant has announced a six-speed manual gearbox will be available as an option on the 2023 edition of its iconic sports car. Now, if you opt for the more powerful version of the vehicle, the pleasure of shifting through the gears can be yours and yours alone. The news, which performance diehards have been waiting for since Toyota brought back the nameplate in 2020, doesn’t come as a complete shock. Two weeks ago, the automaker finally confirmed that the Supra would be...
CARS
Robb Report

This Life-Size Model of the Legendary Ferrari F40 Is Made of 358,000 Legos

Click here to read the full article. On your marks, get set, go … to Legoland? The building-block-based theme park just released the first images of its life-size model of the classic red Ferrari F40. Built with more than 358,000 Lego parts and weighing over 3,000 pounds, the car will be part of Legoland California Resort’s “Ferrari Build and Race” attraction, which is set to open May 12. Similar in size to the real deal, the Lego Ferrari measures in at 14-feet long, over six-feet wide and four-feet tall, with a wheelbase at eight feet. It took designers more than 1,800 hours...
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Ferrari’s First V-6-Powered Production Car Inhales the Track Like a Beast

Click here to read the full article. Surely, the thinking always went, a Ferrari that rolled off the line with a V-6 engine, a power plant common in Camrys and Kias, would signal the end times for Maranello. Yet the 819 hp Ferrari 296 Gran Turismo Berlinetta (GTB)—not just the marque’s first V-6-powered production car, but a plug-in hybrid V-6 production car—is a cracking start to a new age. More than that, it’s a revelation, and not only because of the way it inhales sections of track like a far heavier-breathing beast. Ferrari built its early legacy on cars with...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enzo Ferrari
Fox News

The first 200 mph NASCAR car is up for sale and worth a fortune

Street cars that can hit 200 mph are a dime a dozen these days, but a half-century ago it was still a big deal when a race car could reach that speed on an oval racing track. The first NASCAR car to do it was a Dodge Daytona that Buddy Baker drove around Talladega Superspeedway in March 1970 at an average of 200.447 mph during a private test.
MOTORSPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrari F40#Vehicles#Classic Car#Auction#Racing Cars#Ferraris#Supercar#Hypercar#Oem#Rm Sotheby#American
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
Robb Report

Kiss’s Paul Stanley Snagged the First 2022 Chevy C8 Corvette. Now It’s Headed to Auction.

Click here to read the full article. Kiss frontman Paul Stanley knows his Chevrolet C8 Corvette is a “collector’s dream,” which is why he wants to make sure it goes to someone who can really appreciate it. The rocker is teaming up with Barrett-Jackson to sell his 2022 Stingray convertible at the auction house’s upcoming Las Vegas sale. This isn’t just any old celebrity-owned car, though—It was the first C8 to roll off the line during the last model year. Stanley, who’s also known as Starchild, and the Corvette go way back. In fact, the sports car was the first new vehicle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

Farm Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars

Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The ‘da Vinci of Violins,’ Handmade in 1736, Could Fetch More Than $10 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often a violin evokes a Renaissance polymath, but one French auction house is touting such a fiddle. The centuries-old stringed instrument, which will go under the gavel at Aguttes this June, has been labeled the Leonardo da Vinci of violins on account of the meticulous craftsmanship featured within. Hailing from Cremona, Italy, circa 1736, the maple-backed violin was handmade by the revered Italian luthier Giuseppe Guarneri at the peak of his career. Not only that, the instrument has been in the hands of French virtuoso Régis Pasquier for the past 20 years and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

This Stunning $36 Million San Diego Estate Has 39 Acres of Gardens and a Lakeside Pizza Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. More akin to a French chateau than a Southern California-style home, Villa Nafissa transports you to a bygone era — and that was always the goal. “The owner and current seller built the home in the late 1990s and wanted it to feel like it’s been there for centuries,” says the property’s listing agent Jerome Kerr-Jarrett of Hilton & Hyland. “It was just dirt when he bought the land with one singular pepper tree.” Listed for $35.8 million, the property, just 40 minutes north of San Diego, is located within the exclusive, guard-gated community of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $24 Million Caribbean Estate Has Working Water Canons and a Pirate Ship

Click here to read the full article. It’s every family’s dream: a compound with four sprawling homes, pirate-like features to entertain the kids, plenty of nearby activities and several areas to enjoy a rum punch surrounded by family and friends. With both adults and children of all ages occupied, the property becomes more than just a second vacation home, but a special family legacy.  Waterfront Estate on the lively island of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, currently listed for $24 million, was built exactly for that purpose. Perched above the azure Caribbean waters and a craggy coastline, Waterfront Estate...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This $16 Million Modern Estate in Austin Comes With Its Own Vineyard and Private Label Wine

Click here to read the full article. Named ‘8 Oaks’ after the number of people in their family, this property located about 30-minutes from downtown Austin is truly one-of-a-kind. The sellers are commercial real estate developer and tech startup investor Vincent Sica, and his wife, Tracey Sica, who live at the estate with their six children. To honor each member of their family, they planted eight oak trees along the driveway that leads to the house. Built in a modern ranch style, the $16 million home is being sold off-market (with Eklund|Gomes at Douglas Elliman), and it’s one of the most...
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

Robb Report

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy