Enjoy this story you helped produce. Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated at least weekly by mid-day Tuesday. The USGS gauge on the Roaring Fork River near Aspen at Stillwater, located upstream of town, measured streamflow at 34.8 cfs on April 10, which represents 87% of average. That’s up from last week, when the river was flowing at 26.6 cfs. On April 10, 2021, the river ran at 34.9 cfs.

ASPEN, CO ・ 23 DAYS AGO