VM Email help?

I booted up my PC and found I was unable to load any web pages, kept getting a server not found error. My wifi was working normally though. Spoke to a friend who said it was likely to be a DNS error. Went to network settings-change adapter options. I deselected 'obtain DNS server address automatically' and clicked on "use the following DNS server addresses'. I then input the details for the cloudflare servers and pages started loading normally again. Everything went fine for about three days until I booted up and it wouldn't load any pages again. Switched it back to obtain server address automatically, pages loaded. Another three-four days went by, same problem. I put the google server details in and that fixed it, but basically I seem to have fallen into a pattern where I've got the addresses for four different servers noted down and every three-four days I have to change the settings, either to a different server, or back to obtain address automatically, before I can access any pages. Anyone any ideas what could be causing this?

COMPUTERS ・ 11 HOURS AGO