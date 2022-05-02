ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

VM Email help?

By gamekeepersgal Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Hi, when I follow my book mark to virgin email I am now...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Continuous DNS problems.

I booted up my PC and found I was unable to load any web pages, kept getting a server not found error. My wifi was working normally though. Spoke to a friend who said it was likely to be a DNS error. Went to network settings-change adapter options. I deselected 'obtain DNS server address automatically' and clicked on "use the following DNS server addresses'. I then input the details for the cloudflare servers and pages started loading normally again. Everything went fine for about three days until I booted up and it wouldn't load any pages again. Switched it back to obtain server address automatically, pages loaded. Another three-four days went by, same problem. I put the google server details in and that fixed it, but basically I seem to have fallen into a pattern where I've got the addresses for four different servers noted down and every three-four days I have to change the settings, either to a different server, or back to obtain address automatically, before I can access any pages. Anyone any ideas what could be causing this?
COMPUTERS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
digitalspy.com

Outer Range on Amazon

Anyone watching this? I have watched all 6 available at the moment and I don't really know how I feel about it. It's a modern time western ranch setting with a supernatural twist. Its got me hooked, but it's feeling like its getting a bit bogged down mid season but I am definitely interested in where its going. Josh Brolin leads the cast but I cant see I really know anyone else on there, not that they are doing a bad job. The Sheriff's deputy has a very distinctive voice that I couldn't quite place, turns out he did one of the voices on GTA5.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
digitalspy.com

Sky will still use satellite for TV services until 2028

Sky will continue to use Astra 28.2e until 2028, for the delivery of Sky services/channels (SD/HD/4K) via satellite. Sky will continue to use Astra 28.2e until 2028, for the delivery of Sky services/channels (SD/HD/4K) via satellite. Sky will continue to use Astra 28.2e until 2028, for the delivery of Sky...
ECONOMY
digitalspy.com

TV licensing - threatening letters and visits

So long story short I bought a new property last year and, upon getting the keys, I found a pile of letters behind the door including several from TV licencing. As I decided not to renew Sky and having pretty good broadband in the area I decided to just subscribe to various streaming services and toggle them on/off every few months and forgo live broadcast TV (including BBC iPlayer)
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Best Fly killer spray

Darn fruit flies are back again. Raid used to be good (blacktop) but since they changed the formula it's not as effective.
LIFESTYLE
digitalspy.com

Outlook 365 - email folder placement

After 15 years or so I've decided to migrate away from gmail to outlook, and I'm using outlook365 as the client app. There's quite a lot of emails and I need to create some folders in outlook .... I can create. ...... new subfolders under the inbox. and/or. ...... create...
INTERNET
digitalspy.com

Boom Radio great listening but...

..Their Facebook discussion page isn't very user friendly. It was good in the beginning but in recent months all I kept reading was how new threads were being deleted and Facebook posters expressing their dissatisfaction. I was posting quite a bit myself and obtained a 'badge', but recently my threads...
INTERNET
digitalspy.com

Zoom app on iPhone

I’m going around in circles with this. If you select Zoom settings on Mac or iPad, you can then adjust video and audio settings. (Latter to use EarPod speaker/microphone etc) I’m unable to find the equivalent setting with my iPhone 7. Can anyone enlighten me. Thanks.
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Data Usage Monitor

Looking for recommendations for a basic and free data usage monitor to run on my Win 10 PC. My Virgin router seems to do it but includes data from all my many devices connected, where I just want to know how much data I use over a set period on my PC.
COMPUTERS
digitalspy.com

Telephone Extension Socket

I think it's an RJ14 with 4 wires or RJ11 with two that are side wired. I think it's an RJ14 with 4 wires or RJ11 with two that are side wired. Thanks for the reply, but that is an American telephone socket. What I need is a "standard BT"...
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

Paramount+ will launch 22 June 2022 - UK

Paramount+ will be available online, through mobile devices and on dedicated apps for Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku and Samsungalso available on Sky Q & Sky Glass at no extra charge to Sky Cinema subscribers. https://www.broadbandtvnews.com/2022/05/03/paramount-names-uk-launch-date/. Posts: 1,712. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 03/05/22 - 20:35 #2. Will do what I did...
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Refilling a thermometer

I am restoring a lovely old garden thermometer that has been used in a place that was too hot, resulting in it breaking. The fluid burst out rendering it useless. The fluid is red spirit - and looking online could be Ethanol, Toluene or mineral spirits. I am hoping to refill it and repair the break - the break is in an easy place to fix with UV glue or similar, The original fluid has a VERY strong smell of coal tar - any idea what that would have been?
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy