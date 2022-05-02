Fallen Pa. State Police troopers honored Monday morning in Hershey

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police will hold a ceremony to honor troopers who died in the line of duty. Families of the fallen and the public are invited to attend at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey.

Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed May 2 as Pennsylvania State Police Day. Since 1905, there have been 102 members who have lost their lives in the line of duty and each was honored at the ceremony.

Tributes will be paid to Trooper First Class Dung Martinez, who died on October 21, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, who were both struck and killed on I-95 in Philadelphia in March, were honored.

“This year has been extremely difficult for all of our personnel as we solemnly etch additional names to the memorial wall,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The 102 names etched into the wall not only represent the individual troopers who died in service to the commonwealth, but also the sacrifices of family members and loved ones who suffered their loss. Today we honor all those who laid down their lives and will ensure their contributions to our department are never forgotten.”

The ceremony included a moment of silence, a rifle salute, a helicopter flyover, and the reading of names for each line-of-duty death. The event marks the 177th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Police, the first uniformed state police organization of its kind in the United States.

Individuals are welcome to view the PSP memorial wall. To learn more about the fallen troopers, including photos and biographies, click here .

