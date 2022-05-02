ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 50s with mostly cloudy conditions

By Morgan Kolkmeyer, Paul Konrad, Demetrius Ivory
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mainly cloudy Monday with a wide temp range (53-64). Winds:...

CBS Chicago

Tornadoes touched down in Oak Brook; DuPage, Will counties among others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported. 
OAK BROOK, IL
NBC Chicago

Storms Rip Through Chicago Area, Downing Trees and Damaging Roofs

From downed trees to a blown-off roof, several instances of damage were reported Saturday evening following storms that moved through portions of the Chicago area. Wind gusts reached 65 miles per hour in suburban Plainfield, where an irrigation system apparently blew into a fence, according to storm damage reports from the National Weather Service.
Rockford Register Star

Rockford police urge caution after Saturday storm causes property damage, power outages

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department is asking area motorists to drive with caution Saturday evening after a storm caused property damage and power outages throughout the city. "Due to power outages multiple traffic lights are inoperable," the department posted on Twitter. "Please treat non-functioning traffic lights as though they are stop signs/4...
