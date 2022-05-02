Several people arrested in Brighton after stealing Camaros from GM plant: MSP

BRIGHTON (WWJ) -- Several people were arrested in Brighton early Monday morning after a faulty Camaro heist.

According to officials, a total of five Chevrolet Camaros were stolen from a General Motors production facility in Lansing Monday morning, while others were taken on Sunday.

At approximately 12:55 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police troopers in Brighton were pursuing the group of stolen vehicles on eastbound I-96 near Oakland County.

After asking for assistance, MSP troopers from Lansing and Metro Detroit joined in the chase after the two groups of Camaros. Each group has about two to four cars each, said officials.

Traffic stops were attempted but all the vehicles failed to stop and multiple pursuits ensued that went into Ingham, Livingston and Oakland Counties., said officials.

One of the groups crashed after police utilized stop sticks on I-96 near Kensington Road in Brighton. The suspects then began to flee on foot, said MSP.

Nine male suspects were taken into custody.

Eight of the nine suspects were from the Detroit area and one suspect was from Saginaw. The age of the suspects range from 20 to 24 years old.

Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Department and Metroparks Police assisted in making the arrests.

There were no reported injuries to the suspects or police.

The suspects are lodged at Lansing City Jail. Charges include fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing stolen vehicle worth $20,000 or more, resisting and obstructing, and conspiracy to commit an illegal act.

The approximate value of the five stolen vehicles recovered is $375,000.

An official from GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant said they are cooperating with local law enforcement to recover the stolen vehicles.

"We’ll be enhancing our security at the plant and surrounding parking lots," the GM official said.

MSP is working with the Lansing Police Department regarding the original theft of the stolen vehicles.