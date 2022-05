"I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all," Carroll told reporters. "I don’t see that happening." After trading Russell Wilson earlier this offseason, the Seahawks have been connected to a number of available quarterbacks, including Baker Mayfield, who mentioned the Seahawks himself, and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Seahawks make sense as a landing spot; after all, the team’s options at quarterback are currently Geno Smith and Drew Lock. The team is also rostering former Colts fourth-round pick Jacob Eason and recent UDFA addition Levi Lewis.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO