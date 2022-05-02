ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flatwoods, KY

Ongoing Manhunt For Individual Who Shot Officer

By ethan
q95fm.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn officer out of Flatwoods has been shot. A manhunt is currently ongoing for the man who pulled the...

www.q95fm.net

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK

UPDATE: Officer shot in Flatwoods identified

UPDATE (3:17 p.m. on Monday, May 2): The officer shot and injured in this incident has been identified as Tom Robinson. That’s according to Greenup County Attorney Mike Wilson. Robinson is still recovering in the ICU. Wilson says that Robinson has only been with the Flatwoods Police Department for...
FLATWOODS, KY
PIX11

Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot in Queens, police say

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A 51-year-old mother of an NYPD officer was pronounced dead at her Queens residence Wednesday afternoon after a shooting, police said. The report came in about 2:26 p.m. Police said they responded to the home on 109th Avenue and found Anna Torres shot multiple times. Torres was shot after a […]
QUEENS, NY
WKYT 27

One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead, and another is charged with murder after an overnight shooting in Lexington Sunday, May 1. Officers said they got the call around midnight. When they reached the area of Versailles Road, they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. That man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flatwoods, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Flatwoods, KY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
SCDNReports

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia Jail

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia State JailVirginia Police. Deputies responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for an assault. The investigation revealed an inmate walked across the dayroom and a verbal altercation started with two other inmates, Collins Turner, 22, and Travis Ball, 32.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Shooting#911#Violent Crime#The Kentucky State Police
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy