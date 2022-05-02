Brooklyn woman accused of fatally stabbing roommate, 73: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX 11)– A woman fatally stabbed her 73-year-old roommate in their Brooklyn apartment Friday night, authorities said.Police investigate fatal stabbing in Brooklyn
Paola Jimenez, 29, allegedly stabbed Freddy Quevedo multiple times in the back following a dispute in their East 21st home at around 11 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said.
Jimenez sustained wounds to her hands during the alleged incident, said the spokesman. Jimenez has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0