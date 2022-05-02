ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn woman accused of fatally stabbing roommate, 73: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX 11)– A woman fatally stabbed her 73-year-old roommate in their Brooklyn apartment Friday night, authorities said.

Police investigate fatal stabbing in Brooklyn

Paola Jimenez, 29, allegedly stabbed Freddy Quevedo multiple times in the back following a dispute in their East 21st home at around 11 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Jimenez sustained wounds to her hands during the alleged incident, said the spokesman. Jimenez has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

