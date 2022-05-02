ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fewer U.S. Doctors Will Get Trained in Abortion if Roe v. Wade Overturned

HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7Ib8_0fQMHVg800

MONDAY, May 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- There could be far fewer U.S. doctors trained to provide an abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court in a decision that is expected by the end of June, researchers report.

That's because nearly 45% of 286 obstetrics and gynecology residency programs across the United States are in the 26 states certain or likely to ban abortion if the court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The researchers' analysis of ob-gyn residency programs nationwide also showed that nearly 44% of just over 6,000 residents accredited in ob-gyn programs in 2020 are in states certain or likely to ban abortion, according to the study published April 28 in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.

"In 2020, 92% of obstetrics and gynecology residents reported having access to some level of abortion training," the authors wrote. "We predict that, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, this would plummet to, at most, 56%."

They noted that their study likely underestimates the reduction in abortion training because it did not include family medicine and other medical specialties where residents also receive abortion training.

"Decimating abortion training in half the country will have far-reaching impacts," said study senior author Dr. Jody Steinauer, director of the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health at the University of California, San Francisco.

"It could affect the care of future patients of clinicians who trained in these states wherever they go on to practice. We need to develop new and innovative ways to train ob-gyns and other clinicians to provide this essential care," Steinauer said in a university news release.

Abortion training also provides residents with a range of other important skills such as counseling, trauma-informed care, miscarriage management and uterine evacuation, according to study first author Dr. Kavita Vinekar, an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles' School of Medicine.

"Those are the skills I got in my abortion training that I use every single day in all of the non-abortion care that I do," she said in the release.

To prepare for the sharp drop in abortion training if Roe v. Wade is overturned, medical residency programs should plan out-of-state travel rotations, patient-centered early pregnancy loss training, and abortion simulation courses, the study authors suggested.

More information

The American Academy of Family Physicians has more on abortion.

SOURCE: University of California, San Francisco, news release, April 28, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Family Medicine#Healthday News#The Supreme Court#Obstetrics Gynecology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy