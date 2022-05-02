Health Highlights: May 2, 2022

Therapies may help ease long COVID fatigue, breathlessness. Treatments involving occupational therapy or low-impact exercise might be the key to relieving long-haul COVID symptoms, new research suggests. Read more

Black patients less likely to get high-tech prostate cancer therapy. Use of proton-beam therapy has increased overall in the United States, but Black patients are getting it less often than white patients, two new studies show.

Another health threat: Drug-resistant mold infections. Aspergillus fumigatus can cause a fungal lung infection called aspergillosis in people with lung conditions or weakened immune systems, researchers say. But there's evidence of emerging resistance of the mold to antifungal drugs.