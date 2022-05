A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook Tuesday night in the southeastern corner of Alameda County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 6:12 p.m. and was centered at a depth of about 4 miles, roughly 20 miles east of Fremont near the border with Santa Clara County. No injuries have been reported.

