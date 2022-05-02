First weekend of Jazz Fest in the books with more to come

The first weekend of Jazz Fest is in the books and the crowds are looking forward to week two in just four days.

Lionel Richie, The Who, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers thrilled audiences the first week. Visitors to the fest told WWL it’s a great return to form, and one major music festival that still prioritizes access for people of all ages and levels of physical fitness.

“The setup is excellent, they get you in they get you out, the shuttle works perfectly, the stages are spaced, it really couldn’t be a better festival,” said one visitor from Cleveland. “I’m getting a little older and I can’t get pushed around anymore, so yea, it’s great. The culture is fantastic, and the people couldn’t be nicer.”

The food was spot on as always. This local from the 7 th Ward tried out the Patton’s combo.

“I just had a crawfish… sack?! Then it was like crawfish beignet!” said the local whose young son performed capoeira at the Economy Hall tent earlier that day. She recommended catching Maze and Frankie Beverly next weekend. “it’s a spiritual experience.”

Another visitor from California appreciated the non-meat options.

“I had some Gambian food because I am a vegetarian, represent! it was really, really good.”

The festival begins again Thursday with Luke Combs headlining. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see Elvis Costello, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Trombone Shorty, the Black Crowes, and more.