ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

First weekend of Jazz Fest in the books with more to come

By Matt Doyle
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263b5e_0fQMHHZC00

The first weekend of Jazz Fest is in the books and the crowds are looking forward to week two in just four days.

Lionel Richie, The Who, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers thrilled audiences the first week. Visitors to the fest told WWL it’s a great return to form, and one major music festival that still prioritizes access for people of all ages and levels of physical fitness.

“The setup is excellent, they get you in they get you out, the shuttle works perfectly, the stages are spaced, it really couldn’t be a better festival,” said one visitor from Cleveland. “I’m getting a little older and I can’t get pushed around anymore, so yea, it’s great. The culture is fantastic, and the people couldn’t be nicer.”

The food was spot on as always. This local from the 7 th Ward tried out the Patton’s combo.

“I just had a crawfish… sack?! Then it was like crawfish beignet!” said the local whose young son performed capoeira at the Economy Hall tent earlier that day. She recommended catching Maze and Frankie Beverly next weekend. “it’s a spiritual experience.”

Another visitor from California appreciated the non-meat options.

“I had some Gambian food because I am a vegetarian, represent! it was really, really good.”

The festival begins again Thursday with Luke Combs headlining. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see Elvis Costello, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Trombone Shorty, the Black Crowes, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
WWL-AMFM

The Fest food is back!

Over 150 food options will be available this year from over 50 vendors at the Fairgrounds for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Nola.com food writer Ian McNulty spoke with WWL’s Tommy Tucker about this year’s offerings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy