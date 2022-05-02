Prince George's Man Missing From Lanham Hospital: Police

The Prince George's County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man from an area hospital, the department said on Twitter.

Kevin Thomas Sr., 40, was last see in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, police said.

Thomas is described as standing 5'11" and weighing 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray cotton hospital gown, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at 301-390-2160.