Prince George's Man Missing From Lanham Hospital: Police

A man from Prince George's County has been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this year, authorities said. Malique Harden, 21, of Suiltand, is charged with the shooting death of 58-year-old Michael Hawkins of Washington DC, Prince George's County Police said. Harden shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery...
Two young women died in a fatal car crash in Prince George's County last week, authorities said. The driver of the vehicle was Giselle Hernandez, 20, of Capitol Heights and the passenger was Joy Nija Naomi Brown, 20, also of Capitol Heights. Police responded to the two-car crash in the...
UPDATE: Baltimore County Police said they found Jingyi Deng around 5:12 p.m. on Monday, May 2. Baltimore County Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man who they say could be carrying a gun. Jingyi Deng was last seen in the Cockeysville area around 12 p.m. on...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Prince George's County Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking for the public's help to find who is responsible. Officers were called to the Glen Rock Landing apartment complex in the 2400 block of Corning...
A pair of Pennsylvania men who ran out of gas got a lift from police officers back to their dilapidated vehicle, then then police station after authorities found drugs and ammo in the car, they said. Lower Moreland officers were patrolling Philmont Avenue when they saw a silver Nissan Altima...
A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize from a ticket purchased in the Hudson Valley.Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte, of Brooklyn, claimed the top prize from the Sunday, March 27, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Monday, May 2.NY Lottery reported that the w…
A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
A video of Trenton's health officer getting a massage in her underwear in front of other employees is reportedly being investigated by county and state officials, NJ Advance Media reports.Neither the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office nor Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora immediately returned Daily Voi…
The Philadelphia man who allegedly used his 11-month-old son as a human shield during a shooting spawned by a drug deal gone bad has taken to social media to mourn the boy's loss.Yaseem Jenkins was shot after his dad used counterfeit cash to buy drugs in October 2019, authorities previously said. T…
A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say. Roxanne Rodriguez previously had been seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.
This wasn't the way Rema Gibson's loved ones would have expected her to go: Shot and killed by someone else who was supposed to love her just as much. The 45-year-old Maryland mom was killed Tuesday, April 12 by her boyfriend Marc Evans, 50, of Waldorf, in an apparent act of domestic violence, authorities said.
A pair of brothers from Newark have been arrested in the murder of a local grandmother celebrating her birthday, authorities announced.Jonathan Ritchie, 21, of Newark and Josiah Ritchie, 19, killed Debra Derrick, 63, who was celebrating her birthday and that of her late twin sister when she was sho…
A woman whose legs were bound together reportedly dove eight stories out of a Washington DC apartment building in Northwest DC to escape her attacker, 22-year-old Kylee Jamal Palmer, according to reports and authorities. Good Samaritans rushed over to the woman after she fell eight stories from a building on...
Two people have been arrested in an accidental shooting that left a 13-year-old boy critically injured in Philadelphia, authorities said. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault while Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment, city police said Sunday. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head...
A Philadelphia parolee who killed his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas is facing an additional murder charge as the victim had been pregnant at the time of her killing, authorities announced. Rafiq Thompson, 38, surrendered on April 13 in the April 8 death of Tamara Cornelius — who was 14...
Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
A police lieutenant who took his own life over the weekend in his New Jersey home is being remembered as a devoted dad and exemplary officer.Hamilton Police Lt. Mark Horan died Saturday, April 30 in his home. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NJ Advance Media reports.Horan joined Ha…
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said.
The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles.
The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
Numerous of recordings taken of people without their knowledge were recovered from the home of a deceased Baltimore County music instructor, authorities said. Scott Tiemann, 46, taught music lessons at several schools in the area as well as at his Pikesville home up until his death, Baltimore Count…
