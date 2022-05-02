ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanham, MD

Prince George's Man Missing From Lanham Hospital: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

The Prince George's County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man from an area hospital, the department said on Twitter.

Kevin Thomas Sr., 40, was last see in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, police said.

Thomas is described as standing 5'11" and weighing 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray cotton hospital gown, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at 301-390-2160.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lanham, MD
Lanham, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hospital Gown#Pgpdnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Police Lt. Mark Horan Takes His Own Life After 24 Years On Force

A police lieutenant who took his own life over the weekend in his New Jersey home is being remembered as a devoted dad and exemplary officer.Hamilton Police Lt. Mark Horan died Saturday, April 30 in his home. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NJ Advance Media reports.Horan joined Ha…
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
265K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy