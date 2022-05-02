ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Shot Spotter Activation in Roxbury

Cover picture for the articleAt about 4:49 PM, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an on-site firearm arrest of Rickey Mims, 45, of Roxbury, while in the area of 83 West Cottage Street in Roxbury. Officers were in the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Spotter#Assault#Firearm#Roxbury District Court
