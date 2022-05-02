BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Captain Hugh J. Lee Killed in the Line of Duty 103 Years Ago Today

BOSTON (CBS) — A sparkly ring on the ground in Cleveland Circle, catching the eye of Danny Becker. “I got my coffee, was heading back, and then right in about this area, the ring really stood out and sparkled for me,” said Becker, adding, “I looked at it, a beautiful wedding ring with a number of inscriptions and names, and I was like oh man, someone lost this.” It was the morning after Marathon Monday, and having enjoyed the busy day himself, the Brookline man immediately knew this ring could belong to anyone. “It’s always so packed, so loud, so many families and...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO