Boston, MA

BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Captain Hugh J. Lee Killed in the Line of Duty 103 Years Ago Today

By Boston Police
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBPD Remembers: 103 years ago, on May 2, 1919, Captain Hugh J. Lee was killed in the line of duty when he suffered a fatal heart attack attempting to suppress rioters in Roxbury. Captain Lee was a...

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hoop mayhem: Boston dad facing gun charges after a confrontation at son’s AAU tournament in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. — A Boston man is facing several serious charges after an incident involving a gun at an AAU basketball tournament in Westford over the weekend. Westford Police tell Boston 25 News that officers were called to The Mill Works athletic complex around 3:00 p.m. Sunday “for a disturbance” and later found the gun stashed in a baby’s diaper bag.
WESTFORD, MA
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
WCVB

63-year-old dies after stabbing inside Lynn, Massachusetts, home

BOSTON — Authorities were investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Monday evening inside a home in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police responded to 36 Myrtle St. just before 6 p.m. Monday for a reported stabbing. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said a 63-year-old male was transported to Salem Hospital where...
LYNN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Convicted child rapist missing after fleeing mid-trial

MIDDLESEX COUNTY — Authorities in Middlesex County are searching for a convicted child rapist who they say ran off in the middle of his trial. Stephen Corbin, 38, went missing days into his trial last month for the sexual assaults of a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. He was convicted in absentia of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

2 Boston youths connected to string of downtown attacks ‘terrorizing unsuspecting citizens’ arraigned, but most suspects ‘too young’ for prosecution

Two 13-year-old juveniles were held on bail following their arraignment on various assault charges related to at least nine separate attacks “terrorizing unsuspecting citizens” in downtown Boston, the district attorney’s office announced. The teenagers appeared in Suffolk County Juvenile Court on Monday before Judge Peter Coyne. One...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man Hopes To Return Wedding Ring Found In Cleveland Circle Along Boston Marathon Route

BOSTON (CBS) — A sparkly ring on the ground in Cleveland Circle, catching the eye of Danny Becker. “I got my coffee, was heading back, and then right in about this area, the ring really stood out and sparkled for me,” said Becker, adding, “I looked at it, a beautiful wedding ring with a number of inscriptions and names, and I was like oh man, someone lost this.” It was the morning after Marathon Monday, and having enjoyed the busy day himself, the Brookline man immediately knew this ring could belong to anyone. “It’s always so packed, so loud, so many families and...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Wendy's Shooter Arrested After Returning to Scene to Retrieve Gun: Police

Police said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Marlon Raymond Jr., 19, of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, is facing 11 charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded, large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage for a large capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence and a violation of town by-laws for possession of a knife over 2.5 inches.
RANDOLPH, MA

