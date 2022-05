One of the oldest adages in baseball held true to form Tuesday. Good pitching beats good hitting. Third-ranked Belleville East's Zander Mueth and Kannon Walker combined on a three-hitter to hand the top-ranked Edwardsville Tigers their first loss of the season with a 2-0 setback in Belleville. "They are very good pitchers and great competitors. I have ultimate respect for them and the rest of the team," EHS coach Tim Funkhouser said. "Zander is a special cat out there. I thought our guys competed well against him." The loss snapped multiple win streaks for the Tigers...

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO