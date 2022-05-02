House fire displaces 2 families in Pawtucket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Wednesday identified the woman who was killed in a two-car crash in Woonsocket. The crash happened just before 12 p.m. Tuesday on Harris Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates said 58-year-old Cristina Perez, of Burrillville, was taken to the hospital where she later died from...
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Jeep was found engulfed in flames in Pawtucket early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Lowden Street just after 2 a.m. ABC 6 News crews at the scene saw a white Jeep damaged after flames took it over. The street was blocked off while...
The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Haley Flippo, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said. She is described as standing 5'2," weighing 125 pounds and...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Lincoln police said a person died after crashing into the woods Tuesday morning. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Twin River Road near Bally’s Twin River Casino. Police said a car hit several vehicles before it drove off the road and crashed...
FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State police arrested a Foster woman accused of stealing over $115,000 from the Department of Labor and Training. State police said that 59-year-old Wendy Antonelli stole 132 settlement checks worth a total of $115,252.72 while working as chief labor and standards examiner. An...
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket police said that a person died and two others were seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday. Police said that a 58-year-old woman died at the hospital from injuries she sustained in the crash. Her name wasn’t immediately released. The two-car crash happened at...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families said Tuesday a child died in foster care in Providence last week. The incident happened on Friday. The agency is working with Providence police and are awaiting the result of an autopsy. DCYF has notified the Office of...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police said that 36-year-old Jose Silva has been missing since Friday. Silva is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has long,...
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warren man charged in a fatal road rage crash in Warwick was seen in court on Thursday. Ryan Van Winkle, 31, is facing charges for a crash on Interstate 95 in Warwick on Saturday. Van Winkle was the “aggressor” in the crash that killed...
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families said Thursday a West Greenwich child died almost two years ago. The incident happened Dec. 2, 2022. The agency said after investigating, they learned that the 9-month-old child died of maltreatment. DCYF said it had no previous...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A bill to cut gas taxes in Rhode Island through the end of the year is being heard at the Rhode Island State House Thursday night. The bill, sponsored by Representative James McLaughlin (D), proposes through December 31, 2022 the state’s $0.35 tax on every gallon of gas is lifted.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The interim superintendent in North Kingstown said Wednesday that three school district employees have been put on administrative leave. Michael Waterman said the district recently received new information from members of the school community about those current employees. “I take each and every concern...
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said one person was killed and two others were injured in a highway crash in Exeter. The crash happened on Interstate 95 at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. While the crash is still under investigation, police said that the car rolled over...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Canine Assisted Therapy program at Rhode Island Hospital was recognized by the state on Wednesday. Eight dogs provide comfort to the hospitals staff and patients, sometimes spending weeks in a specific unit. The therapy dogs rotate between Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital,...
FALL RIVER, mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man wanted by police was arrested on a slew of gun and drug charges, according to authorities. Fall River police said that Theodore Wilcox III was found in a McDonald’s parking lot on Brayton Avenue Tuesday night with a loaded pistol and more than 100 Xanax pills.
FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a Fall River man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Freetown. The single-car crash happened at about 3 a.m. on Route 24. Police said the car the man was driving went off the road and into the woods.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said it will be changing the traffic pattern on the Atwells Avenue Bridge over Interstate 95 in Providence. That change will happened Thursday night. The Department of Transportation will close one of the two eastbound travel lanes and moving...
