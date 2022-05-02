ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

House fire displaces 2 families in Pawtucket

By ABC6 News
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A house fire in Pawtucket displaced two families over the...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Police identify Burrillville woman killed in Woonsocket crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Wednesday identified the woman who was killed in a two-car crash in Woonsocket. The crash happened just before 12 p.m. Tuesday on Harris Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates said 58-year-old Cristina Perez, of Burrillville, was taken to the hospital where she later died from...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Jeep engulfed in flames in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Jeep was found engulfed in flames in Pawtucket early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Lowden Street just after 2 a.m. ABC 6 News crews at the scene saw a white Jeep damaged after flames took it over. The street was blocked off while...
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Rhode Island Red#Wlne
ABC6.com

Driver dies after crashing into woods near casino in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Lincoln police said a person died after crashing into the woods Tuesday morning. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Twin River Road near Bally’s Twin River Casino. Police said a car hit several vehicles before it drove off the road and crashed...
LINCOLN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

DCYF: Child died in foster care in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families said Tuesday a child died in foster care in Providence last week. The incident happened on Friday. The agency is working with Providence police and are awaiting the result of an autopsy. DCYF has notified the Office of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police search for missing man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police said that 36-year-old Jose Silva has been missing since Friday. Silva is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has long,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Gas tax relief bill being heard at Rhode Island State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A bill to cut gas taxes in Rhode Island through the end of the year is being heard at the Rhode Island State House Thursday night. The bill, sponsored by Representative James McLaughlin (D), proposes through December 31, 2022 the state’s $0.35 tax on every gallon of gas is lifted.
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

3 North Kingstown school district employees put on leave

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The interim superintendent in North Kingstown said Wednesday that three school district employees have been put on administrative leave. Michael Waterman said the district recently received new information from members of the school community about those current employees. “I take each and every concern...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Exeter highway crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said one person was killed and two others were injured in a highway crash in Exeter. The crash happened on Interstate 95 at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. While the crash is still under investigation, police said that the car rolled over...
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Hospital therapy dogs awarded for providing comfort to staff, patients

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Canine Assisted Therapy program at Rhode Island Hospital was recognized by the state on Wednesday. Eight dogs provide comfort to the hospitals staff and patients, sometimes spending weeks in a specific unit. The therapy dogs rotate between Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital,...
PETS
ABC6.com

Man arrested on gun, drug charges in Fall River

FALL RIVER, mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man wanted by police was arrested on a slew of gun and drug charges, according to authorities. Fall River police said that Theodore Wilcox III was found in a McDonald’s parking lot on Brayton Avenue Tuesday night with a loaded pistol and more than 100 Xanax pills.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River man killed in Route 24 crash in Freetown

FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a Fall River man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Freetown. The single-car crash happened at about 3 a.m. on Route 24. Police said the car the man was driving went off the road and into the woods.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Traffic pattern on Atwells Avenue Bridge in Providence changing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said it will be changing the traffic pattern on the Atwells Avenue Bridge over Interstate 95 in Providence. That change will happened Thursday night. The Department of Transportation will close one of the two eastbound travel lanes and moving...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy