Former New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Thursday. The terms of the deal were not announced. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on May 5 that Van Noy was meeting with the Chargers. He added that if it went well, there was a good chance he would sign with the team, so it's no surprise he's headed out West.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO