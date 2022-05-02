ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman killed in downtown Tulsa car crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Deadly crash Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was killed in a car crash Sunday morning on the IDL in downtown Tulsa. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was killed in a car crash on the IDL in downtown Tulsa Sunday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said in a report, 27-year-old Brittnee Brinkley was killed after the Ford Fusion she was driving crashed with a Budget Rental truck driven by a 36-year-old Oklahoma City man around 3 a.m.

Brinkley was driving westbound on I-244 about 1/4 mile east of North Detroit Avenue.

OHP said Brinkley was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

The driver of the truck was transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa for injuries and released. He was wearing his seatbelt.

It’s unknown if Brinkley was wearing her seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Both of the conditions of the drivers is under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

