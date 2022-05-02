Inside Jordan Poole's ascension with the Golden State Warriors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- On Monday, coming off the Golden State Warriors' 117-116 victory in Game 1, Stephen Curry reminisced about his absentminded youth. Like every student on Davidson's campus, Curry was issued a CatCard that admitted him to every facility, from the gym to the cafeteria. While his counterpart in the Western Conference semifinals, Ja Morant, has spent his early 20s with theMemphis Grizzliesleading one of the quickest NBA rebuilds in recent years, Curry said he was still losing his CatCard -- and trying to remember the location of his dorm. And while Curry was figuring out how to play the pro game, behind Acie Law IV, Morant is playing at the league's high-stakes table, controlling games with his tenacity.

