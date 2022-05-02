ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Fallen Pa. State Police troopers honored Monday morning in Hershey

By Lauren Rude, Taylor Tosheff
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0wFx_0fQMF95h00

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police will hold a ceremony to honor troopers who died in the line of duty. Families of the fallen and the public are invited to attend at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey.

Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed May 2 as Pennsylvania State Police Day. Since 1905, there have been 10 members who have lost their lives in the line of duty and each will be honored at the ceremony.

Tributes will be paid to Trooper First Class Dung Martinez, who died on October 21, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, who were both struck and killed on I-95 in Philadelphia in March, will also be honored.

The ceremony will include a moment of silence, a rifle salute, a helicopter flyover, and the reading of names for each line-of-duty death. The event marks the 177th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Police, the first uniformed state police organization of its kind in the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie Police: Fatal shooting suspect also involved in 2021 shootout

Erie Police have confirmed one of the suspects involved in the shooting death of a seven-year-old child was involved in another act of gun violence in 2021. Abdullah Ismael, 17, is charged with criminal homicide after the shooting death of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr. Back in March of 2021, Ismael was involved in a shootout […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Coroner reports drug death stats for 2021

The Erie County Coroner reported statistics for 2021. About 100 people suffered drug-related deaths. According to Lyell Cook, there were 95 drug-related deaths. As JET 24 Action News previously reported, about 80% of those deaths were the result of a fentanyl overdose. Cook said many individuals aren’t aware that they are using fentanyl. “You buy […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Trooper, PA
Hershey, PA
Sports
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YourErie

Erie PD arrests shooting suspect from April 19 home invasion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has arrested a suspect for an April 19 shooting at the 100 block of E. 23rd St. Wildredo Delgado-Rodriguez was taken into custody for the incident and is facing charges that include robbery, burglary and theft, the Erie Police Department announced on May 4. On April 19, police responded […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf speaks out on abortion access, protection

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday, May 4, announced his continued support in protecting abortion rights in the commonwealth. Elected officials along with abortion rights advocates and abortion opponents were sent scrambling earlier this week when a Supreme Court of the United States draft opinion was leaked to the press. The leaked opinion indicated […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
NBC4 Columbus

Teen missing from Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old has been reported missing from southwest Fairfield County since Tuesday. Myles Snider reportedly ran away on May 3 and is believed to be in the central Ohio area, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Snider was last seen wearing grey & black sweatpants, a red Nike hooded […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
YourErie

EC3PA adds new programs and plans open house

Erie County Community College (EC3PA) announced that they are adding new programs for future students. The five new programs will be offered in the fall semester of 2022. To showcase the new programs, there will be an open house beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the Saint Benedict Education Center on E. 10th […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Whtm#Trooper First Class#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

25 flamingos, 1 duck dead after fox attack at National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The flamingo flock in the Smithsonian National Zoo suffered casualties after a fox attacked them, killing 25 and injuring three, officials said. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. Staff found the dead flamingos early in the morning on Tuesday and saw the fox, who escaped, in the outdoor flamingo yards. The […]
ANIMALS
YourErie

Erie County Community College hosts open house

The Erie County Community College hosted an open house for people who were interested in applying. People had the chance to go to the open house that was hosted at the Saint Benedict Education Center. A handful of people showed up to hear about the different classes and programs that the college offers. They also […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Suspect charged with homicide was out on bond

According to Erie Police, in march of 2021, 17-year old Abdullah Ismael was involved in a shootout outside of a gas station on Buffalo Road. Ismael’s trial bond was posted at $75,000. After the defendant posted bail, he was free from jail. More than a year later, he was allegedly involved in another act of […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Historic Girard cannon hit, damaged by tractor trailer

A downtown Girard historic marker is badly damaged for the third time, after getting hit by a tractor trailer Wednesday. The west side cannon on Main Street was hit around 8:30 a.m. According to the Girard Borough Police Chief, the driver left the scene after hitting the cannon. The driver was found and no charges […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Pymatuning breaks ground on Tuttle Point Campground

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) broke ground on a campground project at Pymatuning State Park. The campground will be at Tuttle Point. Pymatuning State Park is located in Crawford County. DCNR announced the groundbreaking through a May 2 news release. In total, the Tuttle Point Campground project will cost $8 […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy