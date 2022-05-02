ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Sen. Hob Bryan discusses 2022 legislative session

By Bobby Harrison
 3 days ago
Mississippi Today reporters Bobby Harrison and Geoff Pender interview – or more accurately listen – as longtime state Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory vents about massive tax cuts passed in the 2022 legislative session. Bryan says the state has too many infrastructure, education and other needs to be making such huge cuts in revenue.

Bobby Harrison

Bobby Harrison, Mississippi Today’s senior capitol reporter, covers politics, government and the Mississippi State Legislature. He also writes a weekly news analysis which is co-published in newspapers statewide. A native of Laurel, Bobby joined our team June 2018 after working for the North Mississippi Daily Journal in Tupelo since 1984. He is president of the Mississippi Capitol Press Corps Association and works with the Mississippi State University Stennis Institute to organize press luncheons. Bobby has a bachelor's in American Studies from the University of Southern Mississippi and has received multiple awards from the Mississippi Press Association, including the Bill Minor Best Investigative/In-depth Reporting and Best Commentary Column.

Geoff Pender

Geoff Pender serves as senior political reporter, working closely with Mississippi Today leadership on editorial strategy and investigations. Pender brings 30 years of political and government reporting experience to Mississippi Today. He was political and investigative editor at the Clarion Ledger, where he also penned a popular political column. He previously served as an investigative reporter and political editor at the Sun Herald, where he was a member of the Pulitzer Prize-winning team for Hurricane Katrina coverage. Originally from Florence, Mississippi, Pender is a journalism graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and has received numerous awards throughout his career for reporting, columns and freedom of information efforts.

Marshall Ramsey: Mourning in Mississippi

Podcast: What happened — and didn’t — in the 2022 legislative session

Mississippi Today's political team breaks down what lawmakers accomplished and ignored during the historic 2022 legislative session. They spent a record amount of money, passed the largest tax cut and teacher pay raise in state history, and redrew congressional and legislative districts. They also let several key issues fall by the wayside.  The post Podcast: What happened — and didn’t — in the 2022 legislative session appeared first on Mississippi Today.
Spending billions, cutting taxes, fear and loathing: The 2022 legislative session wasn’t pretty, but it was historic

During the three-month 2022 legislative session, House Speaker Philip Gunn kept a copy of a January Mississippi Today article that noted the Legislature faced unprecedented tasks and questioned whether it “might have to go into extra innings — either extending the regular session or coming back into special session” to get its work done.
Mississippi Stories: Hagan Walker and Anna Barker

On this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey catches up with entrepreneurs Hagan Walker and Anna Barker. A year ago, Ramsey sat down with Walker and Barker, the founders of the Starkville-based company Glo, to discuss their company, entrepreneurialism, how their products went from a way to liven up parties to sooth autistic children at bath time and their newly renovated historic corporate headquarters.
Coffee with Marshall Ramsey

Join us every third Wednesday of the month from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Broad Street Bakery in Jackson, Mississippi for a free coffee courtesy of Mississippi Today, while you enjoy the company and conversation of Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey and special guests. Open to anyone, we invite our readers...
Reeves ignores racist history of state’s felony voting ban with vetoes

Gov. Tate Reeves has been vocal in his opposition to the teaching of critical race theory and his support of the nation’s and state’s “patriotic” history. Critical race theory, normally taught at the college level, explores the impact of race on various aspects of society. Opponents, though, say critical race theory is an effort to divide the country along racial lines. While opposing critical race theory, the Republican Reeves has long advocated for the teaching of “patriotic” history or history that portrays the state and nation in a positive light.
