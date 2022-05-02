ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Fox Had No Idea Who Machine Gun Kelly Was Before They Worked Together, Despite ‘Manifesting’ Him Forever

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It’s clear from the PDA , blood drinking , barbed engagement rings and extreme love gestures that Megan Fox and fiancé Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly ) seem destined to be together. But to hear Fox tell it, she’s literally been conjuring up her perfect love since she was in preschool. The Til Death star told Glamour UK the origin story of how they met and as far as she’s concerned the couple were destined to meet even before Baker was born.

“He says that,” she tells the magazine about reports that the rapper-turned-rocker signed up to appear in the film Midnight in the Switchgrass just so he could meet her. “And I do believe even the day before, he was trying to basically quit the movie and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, were both like, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And he was like, ‘F– it! I’ll get on the plane.’”

Fox said she had the opposite experience, not knowing why she was signing up for the 2021 box office dud also starring Bruce Willis and Lukas Haas. “I just knew I needed to do it for some reason. And then when I was at the table read, there was still one character that hadn’t been cast. And I asked, ‘Who was playing that character?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly,'” she said. “And I kind of knew the name, but didn’t, so I’m looking it up and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble…’”

You see, according to Fox, MGK is “literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

The actress — who shares three young children with former husband of a decade actor Brian Austin Green — even puts their love in historical perspective, running down other famous ’90s “It couples” who they’ve been compared to, including one of rock ’s most famously star-crossed lovers.

“I think Pam [Anderson] and Tommy [Lee] were twin flames, I think they were soulmates,” she said of the Baywatch actress and Motley Crue drummer. “Kurt [Cobain] and Courtney [Love] is a darker version of the same thing. So I think when you find people that come together whose souls have known each other, who have travelled here to do this again, there’s something undeniable about that. And again, it can provoke a positive feeling in you, or it could provoke a very negative feeling.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Fans are concerned for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship after awkward video of kiss attempt

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fans concerned and cringing over their relationship after the actor appeared to purposely avoid her fiancé’s kiss on the red carpet.On Sunday, the couple arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards, where a video shared to Footwear News Instagram showed the musician, 31, attempting to hug and kiss Fox, 35, while she appeared to avoid the display of affection by turning her head away. The tense moment ended with Fox making her way forward on the red carpet without her fiancé, while Kelly could be seen smiling and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Megan Fox dodges Machine Gun Kelly PDA in tense red carpet video

Her “Night Teeth” came out. Megan Fox looked like she was in no mood for Machine Gun Kelly’s attempt at PDA as she prepared to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards Sunday. In footage shared by Footwear News on Instagram, the “Transformers” star looks irritated as her fiancé stands behind her and wraps his arms around her. In response, Fox sidesteps and glares at him. Even more awkward about the whole interaction is that the “Bloody Valentine” rocker laughs at his bride-to-be’s snub. Fans were quick to point out how obvious it was that Fox wanted “nothing” to do...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Megan Fox Channels Lava Girl With New Pink Hair

Megan Fox, fashion unicorn, is constantly changing up her aesthetic, seemingly to keep up with The Youths. Her latest style moment? Pink hair and baby tees—because why not?. The future Mrs. Machine Gun Kelly is pictured on the promotional poster for her fiancé’s latest stoner film, Good Mourning, sporting a fuchsia balayage and a child-size crop top. (Not to be confused with the actual children’s top she wore in 2010.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lukas Haas
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Bruce Willis
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pda
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard fights back tears as court is shown video of Johnny Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’

Amber Heard fought back tears as a court was shown video she secretly filmed of Johnny Depp “assaulting cabinets” during an argument.Ms Heard appeared emotional as she watched the footage of Mr Depp smashing up a kitchen at his home in West Hollywood, California, while the former couple were married.As the video was played in the Virginia courtroom, where the couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial is being contested, Ms Heard closed her eyes and looked down.It was played as Mr Depp was questioned under cross-examination by Ms Heard’s lawyer at the end of the trial’s second week.In the video,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Danny Masterson Snubbed As Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sign On To Star In Netflix Reboot Of 'That '70s Show'

Danny Masterson is officially out of the That '70s Show reboot. It's been reported most of the original cast has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Netflix sequel series, but Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the beloved sitcom, is noticeably absent as his legal issues continue to mount. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the embattled former tv star is currently facing felony rape charges after his request to dismiss the case was denied by a judge back in February. As it stands now, That '90s Show is sure to be a riotous rush...
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy