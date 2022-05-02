Affidavit: 4 in jail after $34M in meth found at bridge

Four men have been arrested in relation to the recent seizure of $34 million in meth at the World Trade Bridge.

Four people have been arrested in relation to the recent seizure of $34 million in meth at the World Trade Bridge, according to an arrest affidavit.

Zuriel Cordero Ferrer, Ivan Nunez Penaloza, Henry Mendez Niz and Jose del Angel Ontiveros were charged with import, attempt to import and conspire to import meth.

The case occurred at about 6:14 p.m. April 12, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred a commercial shipment of 16 pallets containing 800 five-gallon buckets of frozen strawberry puree to secondary inspection. An X-ray scan revealed anomalies in several of the pallets. CBP officers then discovered concealed bags under the frozen puree which contained a crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the case. On April 13, special agents conducted a controlled delivery of the frozen puree. Authorities coordinated continuous surveillance of the shipment. The shipment departed from Laredo to Atlanta, Georgia, on April 18.

The shipment was delivered to a storage unit in Chamble, Georgia. Cordero Ferrer and Mendez Niz received and unloaded the shipment. Cordero then left the premises. Nunez Penaloza, del Angel Ontiveros and Mendez Niz went to the storage unit and loaded a portion of the shipment into a U-Haul box truck rented by Nunez Penaloza.

Special agents observed the trio travel to a waste management facility and attempt to discard the portion of the shipment they loaded. Nunez Penaloza was then dropped off at a gas station.

Meanwhile, special agent conducting surveillance on Cordero observed him and another male rent a Penske box truck. Cordero and the male then traveled to the storage unit to load the remaining buckets. As they departed the storage facility, Georgia State Troopers pulled over Cordero and the male.

A search of the truck yielded the frozen strawberry puree mixed with the meth. Troopers would also detain del Angel Ontiveros and Mendez Niz following a vehicle stop. Nunez Penaloza was encountered at the gas station and detained.

In post-arrest interviews, Cordero Ferrer admitted he knew the shipment contained meth. He stated he created Cordero Vegetable Distributors at the direction of an individual in Mexico for the purpose of importing meth.

Cordero Ferrer stated that on April 20, he got a call from a driver telling him that a shipment would be delivered. Cordero Ferrer stated Nunez Penaloza gave him $5,000 to pay the driver for transporting the shipment from Laredo. Mendez Niz was sent to assist unloading the shipment.

“Cordero (Ferrer) admitted to receiving two prior shipments of methamphetamines concealed within commercial importations of charcoal. Cordero (Ferrer) stated he expected to be paid $45,000 for receiving this shipment,” states the affidavit.

In a post-arrest interview, Nunez Penaloza stated that he received $15,000 from a woman on April 20 to give to Cordero. Nunez Penaloza stated $5,000 was for transportation services, $1,000 for Mendez Niz to help offload and the rest for Cordero. Nunez Penaloza and del Angel Ontiveros knew the shipment contained drugs. Del Angel Ontiveros claimed no knowledge of the narcotics. Mendez Niz claimed he was “just helping” unload the frozen puree and denied knowledge of the drugs.

