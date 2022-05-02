ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Ohman: Duck, it’s L’Orange!

By Jack Ohman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

In a civil court deposition recently made public , former President Donald Trump claimed security guards at his New York offices were right to allegedly assault protesters in 2015 because “they were going to throw fruit.”

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

