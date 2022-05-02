Dogecoin Daily: Elon Musk Reacts To Mark Cuban's Idea And More

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1% higher at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

DOGE was slightly higher alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 2.2% to $1.8 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour 1%

24-hour against Bitcoin -1.4%

24-hour against Ethereum -1.8%

7-day 4.7%

30-day -7.1%

YTD performance

-22.9%

The DOGE Factors

DOGE was not included among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

DOGE’s 24-hour trading volume declined 37.3% to $755.26 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Coinglass data indicated that $1.03 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours.

Majority Expects Market To Nuke But…

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said on Sunday that while the majority is expecting the market to “nuke” in the fresh trading week due to the Federal Reserve meeting and additional hikes, the interest rate hike is “already getting priced in or maybe priced in” at this point.

Dogecoin Could Defeat Twitter Spam Bots

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk liked an idea by Dallas Maverick owner Mark Cuban who suggested that everyone should put up 1 DOGE for unlimited posts on Twitter.

“If anyone contests a post and humans confirm it's spam, they get the spammer's Doge. Spammer has to post 100x more Doge If it's not spam,the contestor loses their Doge,” wrote Cuban.

Doge On The Web

DogeDesigner, the Twitter handle of a graphic designer at the Dogecoin Foundation said Dogecoin can add much utility to Twitter and its content creators. The designer laid out the Tipping on profiles, +1 DOGE button on every post and other utilities in a tweet on Sunday.

Dogecoin Foundation artist who goes by the handle “Dogememegirl” on Twitter warned users that someone is trying to sell the Foundation’s PFPs (Profile Pictures) on OpenSea. The artist said the matter has been reported.