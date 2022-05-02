ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Early morning fire spreads to 3 homes in east Kansas City

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire damaged three homes at 36th Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City early Monday morning.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, a witness called fire crews at 2:45 a.m. after seeing flames coming from one of the homes.

The blaze began to spread due to car tires inside the building and caused damage to anything within 40 feet of the building.

No injuries have been reported and the fire department believe no one was living inside the buildings at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

