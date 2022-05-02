Former FOX 2 reporter Mikala McGhee wins Miss Missouri USA pageant

ST. LOUIS – Congratulations to a former FOX 2 employee!

Mikala McGhee won Miss Missouri USA Sunday night. She represented St. Louis in the statewide pageant. She now advances to the Miss USA pageant where she will represent the entire state of Missouri.

The St. Louis native started at KTVI/KPLR as an intern in 2019 and was hired as a reporter in February 2020. In March 2022 she decided to put all of her efforts into preparing for the Miss Missouri USA 2022 Pageant. She says that she plans on continuing a career in media and broadcasting in the future.

She graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, emphasis in public relations, in 2016. She then went on to Florida Gulf Coast University where she completed her master’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in law and administration.

Mikala played Division I basketball throughout her entire collegiate career. She won an A-Sun Conference championship with the Eagles and made an appearance in the 2016-2017 NCAA Women’s Tournament. Mikala grew up in Bridgeton and attended Pattonville High School. Her outstanding performance in the classroom and as a three-sport varsity athlete gained her a lot of notoriety and success. She was voted the St. Louis Cardinals Female Athlete of the Year two years in a row, on top of receiving first team all-state and all-metro honors in basketball and soccer.

