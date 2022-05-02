Recap: New Gold Q1 Earnings

New Gold NGD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Gold reported in-line EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $9.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Gold's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.01

EPS Actual 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.01

Revenue Estimate 196.31M 192.30M 217.32M 217.32M

Revenue Actual 202.60M 179.80M 198.20M 164.90M

To track all earnings releases for New Gold visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.