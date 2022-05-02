ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G-III Apparel Agrees To Buy Remaining 81% Stake In Kerl Lagerfeld Fashion Brand For $210M

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII has agreed to acquire the remaining 81% interest in the fashion brand Kerl Lagerfeld for €200 million ($210 million).
  • The purchase will make G-III Apparel the sole owner of the brand as it already owns a 19% stake.
  • G-III will purchase the additional stake in the brand from a group of private and public investors led by Fred Gehring of Amlon Capital BV.
  • "This team, combined with G-III's expertise, is expected to unlock more of the brand's global potential, which we believe represents a retail sales opportunity in excess of $2 billion," said Chairman and CEO Morris Goldfarb.
  • The company held $465.9 million in cash and equivalents as of January 31, 2022.
  • GIII expects the transaction to close in the second or third quarter of FY23.
  • Price Action: GIII shares closed lower by 4.85% at $26.48 on Friday.

