Selin Ovunc remembers all the sweat she’s poured out onto the court at Yarbrough. From the sweltering summer to the winter workouts in cold, biting wind, she says third-year head coach Caroline Lilley has pushed the players through practices that are as rigorous as they are strictly structured. ‘Time under tension,’ Lilley calls it, and with every swing of the racket, that swing gets more precise.

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO