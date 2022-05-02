Traffic Alerts: May 2

4:57 PM

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash along State Road 29 and Oil Well Road has closed all lanes.

It was a two-vehicle crash with a fatality. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are on the scene investigating the crash.

Collier County deputies advised drivers to seek an alternative route if possible.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

UPDATE 10:33 AM

The traffic crash at the intersection of Zeligro Road and Palm Beach Boulevard has been cleared.

7:45 AM