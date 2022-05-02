ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues start playoffs tonight in Minnesota

By Chris Regnier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2haHVh_0fQMCNXf00

ST. LOUIS – Let’s go Blues!

The Blues’ playoff run for the Stanley Cup starts Monday night with game one of the first-round series against the Minnesota Wild. The Wild beat out the Blues for home ice, so the best of seven series starts in Minnesota. The Blues won’t play at the Enterprise Center until later this week.

Game one is Monday night in Minnesota with the puck set to drop at 8:30 p.m. Game two is also in Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. Then the scene shifts to St. Louis for game three on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Sunday’s game four will also be played in St. Louis but at 3:30 p.m.

Trending: Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

If necessary, game five will be back in Minnesota on May 10. Game six would be back in St. Louis on May 12, and if it’s needed, game seven would be in Minnesota on May 14.

The Blues won all three games against the Wild in the regular season. Two of them went to overtime including the last time the two teams played at the Enterprise Center on April 16. The Blues won that battle 6-5.

Although the Wild have home ice, the Blues know they can score. Nine players scored at least 20 goals this season. Vladimir Tarasenko led the way with 34 goals.

“It’s two good teams that are always, always wanting to win. We know, in the regular season how points were and obviously now, in the playoffs, so how big each game is. So, I don’t expect anything different than one-goal games, and really close games. It’s gonna be a good challenge for us,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said.

There are a limited number of tickets on sale for rounds one and two of the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Busch Stadium hosts hiring event today

ST. LOUIS – Delaware North Sportservice, the Cardinals’ concessionaire for more than 50 years, is hosting another hiring event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Busch Stadium. Those who are interested, need to enter through the Delaware North Sportservice entrance to the left of Gate 6. The cardinals are also accepting applications for Busch Stadium […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Colorado and Nashville square off begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -369, Predators +285; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators went 3-2 against the Avalanche in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on May 3, the Avalanche won 7-2. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX Sports

'Off-kilter' Wild move on from loss to Blues; Spurgeon fined

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild fell behind St. Louis early and into a pattern of frustration-fueled gaffes late, playing right into the hands of the Blues in the Game 1 blowout. Even Jared Spurgeon got sucked in. The team captain, stalwart defenseman and perennial Lady Byng...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Parayko
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. She was shot in the neck and arm just before 1:30 a.m. on Obear Avenue near Penrose Street. It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Stanley Cup#Cardinals
FOX 2

Hoarding conditions found in St. Louis house destroyed by fire

ST. LOUIS -- A squatter reportedly started a fire at a south St. Louis home where a woman jumped out a window to escape the flames Wednesday morning. A neighbor's security camera caught someone dressed in all black entering a vacant home on Nebraska Avenue just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the video. Less than a minute later, smoke started billowing out of the house. "It's our understanding that this building has been vacant since 2007. Yet there was someone inside, which brings me to another point of why we go into vacant buildings because these fires don’t start from themselves," said St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
ClutchPoints

Hockey world reacts to Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm getting destroyed vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins were in need of a strong performance following a 5-1 loss in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Carolina Panthers. The Bruins started strong, skating well and creating a couple scoring opportunities. However, the game took a turn when Bruins forward David Pastrnak collided with Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta, leaving him bloody and out of the game.
BOSTON, MA
FOX 2

Woman jumps out window to escape south St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS – Fire officials said a woman was inside of a south St. Louis home with boarded-up windows when a fire started Wednesday morning. The fire at the two-story brick home in the 4100 block of Nebraska Avenue started just before 6 a.m. Firefighters said a woman jumped from the second-floor window to escape […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” awaiting soccer in St. Louis

The St. Louis Spring calendar is full with Cardinals baseball and Blues playoffs, but TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” wanting even more. The recent launch of the new stadium for Nashville SC leading to more excitement for the opening of Centene Stadium, which will host St. Louis City SC in less than a year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy